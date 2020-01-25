SolarCoin Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $817,142.00 and approximately $531.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00644176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007973 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,910,431 coins and its circulating supply is 57,315,578 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

