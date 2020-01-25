Solaris (XLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Solaris has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $327,742.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Kucoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000294 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,797,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,797,981 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

