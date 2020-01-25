SoMee.Social Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $218,302.00 and $63.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,403,530 tokens. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

