Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price

News articles about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE:F traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.01. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.63.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

