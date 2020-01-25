Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price

News articles about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $108.84 and a 12-month high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

