Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact HP (NYSE:HPQ) Share Price

News coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the computer maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected HP’s ranking:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. HP has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

