Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Share Price

News articles about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HPQ Silicon Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

