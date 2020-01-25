SONM (SNM) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, SONM has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $126,637.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Binance and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Binance, YoBit, Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.