SONO (SONO) Price Up 354.2% This Week

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 124% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $8,200.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONO has traded up 354.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.01192371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00208566 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00074069 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

