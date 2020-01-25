Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

