Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sophos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS SPHHF remained flat at $$7.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Sophos Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

