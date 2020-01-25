SounDAC (XSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,209.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market cap of $55,532.00 and $58,209.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000321 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

