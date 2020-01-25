South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $162.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. South State posted sales of $162.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $645.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.70 million to $647.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $650.80 million, with estimates ranging from $645.70 million to $655.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $11,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth $4,257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of South State by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of South State by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.