Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.44 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.