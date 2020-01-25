Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Southwest Airlines’ analysis:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

NYSE:LUV opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

