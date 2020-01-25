SpaceChain Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $220,292.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

