Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,584,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,833,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 3,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 167,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

ONCE stock remained flat at $$113.57 during midday trading on Friday. 8,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,933. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $114.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.39 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

