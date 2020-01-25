SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $6,419.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

