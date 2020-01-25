SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

