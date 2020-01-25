SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 83,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.