SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

JNK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 11,566,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

