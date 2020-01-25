SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,212. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $243.14 and a 12 month high of $293.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

