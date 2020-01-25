SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $90.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.00%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

