SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

