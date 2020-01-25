Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $137.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.