Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.0984 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $2,250.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022396 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.58 or 0.02806176 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009126 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

