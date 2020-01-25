Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Cap of $41,243.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $41,243.00 and $27,356.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00645264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008018 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035092 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

