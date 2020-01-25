Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0011 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $35,029.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.