Sphere Market Capitalization Reaches $806,361.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $806,361.00 and $6,177.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052620 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073467 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.95 or 0.99928784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00039489 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

