SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $262,600.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $262,600.00 and approximately $13,493.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.01244568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052661 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00209847 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073417 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001913 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

