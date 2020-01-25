SportyCo (SPF) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $50,210.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.03144515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

