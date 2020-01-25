StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.68 million and $10.98 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,715,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,676,941 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

