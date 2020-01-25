Stakinglab 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $856.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $28,340.00 and $856.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00068427 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,347,220 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

