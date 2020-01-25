Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce sales of $142.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.52 million and the highest is $144.02 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $170.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $553.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $554.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.65 million to $564.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $207.25.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

