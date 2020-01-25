Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.69. 385,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $207.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $15,353,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

