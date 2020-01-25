Starbase 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,359.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $59,912.00 and $1,359.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

