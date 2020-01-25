Starbase (STAR) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Starbase has a total market cap of $60,121.00 and $721.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.05556315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00128641 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.