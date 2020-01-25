Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

