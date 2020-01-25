Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

