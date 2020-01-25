Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.95 million and $425,663.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00009736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,373.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.03728927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003164 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00732089 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,306,471 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.