Stellar (XLM) One Day Volume Tops $267.82 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $267.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges including CEX.IO, Kucoin, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. In the last week, Stellar has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.03148500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00204101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,058,701,941 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoMarket, Exrates, ABCC, Kryptono, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Bittrex, Stellarport, OKEx, Binance, Vebitcoin, Ovis, ZB.COM, Bitbns, BCEX, Huobi, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptomate, BitMart, OTCBTC, Kraken, Liquid, Sistemkoin, Upbit, RippleFox, Exmo, CoinEgg, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Kuna, GOPAX, Indodax, Stronghold, Koineks, Koinex, Kucoin and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

