Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $340.72 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CEX.IO, Exrates, Binance and Ovis.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,058,701,951 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CEX.IO, Liquid, Exrates, Poloniex, CoinEgg, C2CX, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Stellarport, Indodax, Bitbns, OKEx, ZB.COM, Kryptono, Bitfinex, Upbit, Kraken, GOPAX, Exmo, BCEX, Kuna, HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, ABCC, RippleFox, OTCBTC, BitMart, Huobi, Kucoin, Ovis, CryptoMarket, Koinex, Stronghold and Koineks. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

