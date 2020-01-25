Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce sales of $749.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $755.10 million. Steris reported sales of $696.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Steris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 421,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,782,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth about $11,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steris by 103.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 96,409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 199.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,930,000 after buying an additional 196,576 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.