STK (STK) Hits Market Cap of $595,237.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One STK token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Huobi. During the last week, STK has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. STK has a market cap of $595,237.00 and approximately $8,139.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STK Profile

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official website is stktoken.com.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

