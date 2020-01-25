Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,846,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

