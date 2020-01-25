Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.