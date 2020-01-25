Storm Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, IDEX and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $809,853.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Binance, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Bitbns, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Coinnest, IDEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

