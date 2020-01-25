STRAKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,760.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $35,760.00 and $24.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

