Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Stratasys stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 888,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -669.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

