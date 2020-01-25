Stratis (STRAT) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $328,935.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003881 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00028921 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,656,425 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Coinrail, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Crex24, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

